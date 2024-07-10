https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/george-clooney-calls-for-biden-to-step-aside-says-president-cannot-win-fight-against-time-1119330484.html

George Clooney Calls for Biden to Step Aside, Says President Cannot Win Fight Against Time

The only battle US President Joe Biden cannot win is the fight against time, US actor George Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece.

"I love Joe Biden as a senator, as a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him," Clooney said. "In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time." Biden is not the same person he was three weeks ago at his fundraiser and was not the same Joe Biden of 2010 or even 2020, Clooney added. The opinion piece added that top Democrats, including Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, along with senators and representatives, should request Biden to voluntarily step aside. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and ex-US President Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to have another presidential debate on September 10.

