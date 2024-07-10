https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/thai-air-chief-recommends-choosing-swedish-jets-over-us-f-16s---reports-1119331289.html

Thai Air Chief Recommends Choosing Swedish Jets Over US' F-16s - Reports

Thai Air Chief Recommends Choosing Swedish Jets Over US' F-16s - Reports

Sputnik International

Thai Commander Phanphakdee Phatthanakul recommended that the country's air force choose the Swedish Gripen over the US produced F-16.

2024-07-10T19:52+0000

2024-07-10T19:52+0000

2024-07-10T19:52+0000

military

military & intelligence

sweden

thailand

sputnik

gripen

newsfeed

f-16

f-16 fighter jet

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105475/59/1054755993_0:24:4396:2497_1920x0_80_0_0_318a0a42ed714eb10e7b88d32915fc35.jpg

Royal Thai air force commander Phanphakdee Phatthanakul sent information on Swedish Gripen E/F and US F-16 Block 70 jets for comparison to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang, who will make the final decision. The Thai air fleet has both Gripens and F-16s. It reportedly plans to replace 12 aging F-16s which are nearing the end of their service life. Over the past months, both Sweden and the United States have been actively promoting their fighter jets in meetings with Thai partners at all levels, the daily said. Klungsang plans to visit the US soon at the invitation of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Last week, the US ambassador to Thailand informed the minister of an arms loan that Washington was willing to provide to the country, but Klungsang told reporters he was concerned about the high interest rate on the loan. Thailand has a history of buying US military equipment, but it has been seeking to diversify military purchases since the 1990s, sourcing hardware, equipment and ammunition from Spain, China, Sweden, Canada and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/cutting-edge-russian-missiles-make-ukraines-f-16s-easy-target-like-su-27s---expert-1119232590.html

sweden

thailand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military sales, nato weapons reputation, thai military, swedish air force, f-16 vs gripen