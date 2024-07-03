https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/cutting-edge-russian-missiles-make-ukraines-f-16s-easy-target-like-su-27s---expert-1119232590.html

Cutting-Edge Russian Missiles Make Ukraine's F-16s Easy Target Like Su-27s - Expert

Cutting-Edge Russian Missiles Make Ukraine's F-16s Easy Target Like Su-27s - Expert

NATO’s F-16 jets to Ukraine will be hunted down and destroyed by Russia’s surgical strikes similar to the ones that took out five Su-27 fighters recently, Dmitry Kornev, the founder of the Military Russia portal, told Sputnik.

NATO’s F-16 jets promised to Ukraine will be hunted down and obliterated by Russia’s surgical strikes similar to the ones that took out five Su-27 fighters recently, Dmitry Kornev, the founder of the Military Russia portal, told Sputnik.If the airfield harboring the Western-delivered aircraft is too far out of reach for Russia's Iskander missiles, Russia could use its Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, Kornev pointed out. He added that the Kinzhal boasts a greater range than the Iskander missile, and is being used with great success to strike high-value targets in the special op zone.A group strike using the Iskander-M missile defense system destroyed five active Su-27 mufti-purpose fighters and damaged two aircraft undergoing repairs at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on July 2.The raid on the Mirgorod airfield was described by Forbes as possibly “one of the costliest single days” for the Kiev regime. The publication pointed to an upsurge of Ukrainian bloggers that flooded social media, rushing to blame the nation's air force officers who allowed the crews to park the Su-27s out in the open so close to the front line. The outlet also recalled that Russian Lancet drones had carried out a series of strikes on “vulnerable” Ukrainian air bases.The strike was a triumph owing to several factors, he clarified. There was “successful reconnaissance,” he noted, and the distance to the airfield allowed the high-precision Iskander missiles to reach their target.The expert stated that Kiev cannot acquire Su-27s from other countries. Their only option is to try and restore the remaining aircraft by potentially buying spare parts from other sources.“It is impossible to get the Su-27 the way they received the MiG-29 from Eastern Europe. Accordingly, the value of this aircraft for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is very high,” noted Kornev.The number of aircraft that an Iskander missile can potentially destroy depends on how the targeted jets are parked, he explained, and he went on to clarify:The expert speculated that some of the jets might theoretically be restored, but for now, they are effectively out of action.According to Kornev, in response to Ukraine's potential acquisition of F-16 combat jets from the Netherlands, Russia will primarily rely on strategic reconnaissance capabilities. Additionally, Russia will maintain a high state of readiness with its assets in order to promptly respond to any potential strike force.In a March conversation with military pilots, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that the supply of F-16s would not change the situation on the battlefield. Nevertheless, Moscow stressed it would treat the jets as nuclear-capable assets due to their dual-purpose nature.

