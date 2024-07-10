https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/ukrainian-forces-drop-chemical-weapons-injuring-aide-to-dpr-head-1119322291.html

Ukrainian Forces Drop Chemical Weapons, Injuring Aide to DPR Head

Ukrainian forces dropped ammunition containing a toxic substance on the aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin.

Ukrainian forces dropped ammunition containing a toxic substance on the aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin. He also provided photos showing the burns on his body. Gagin hoped that all the information regarding Ukraine's use of toxic substances would be documented, disseminated, and brought to light at the United Nations. He also wished for it to serve as evidence in an international military tribunal against Ukrainian Nazis and war criminals.

