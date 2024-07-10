Ukrainian Forces Drop Chemical Weapons, Injuring Aide to DPR Head
On June 19, an aide to DPR head Denis Pushilin, Yan Gagin, and his comrade were attacked by a Ukrainian drone and taken to the Volnovakha district hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds.
Ukrainian forces dropped ammunition containing a toxic substance on the aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin.
"In addition to shrapnel wounds, I received deep chemical burns, which indicates that the enemy used some toxic chemicals," he told Sputnik.
He also provided photos showing the burns on his body.
Gagin hoped that all the information regarding Ukraine's use of toxic substances would be documented, disseminated, and brought to light at the United Nations. He also wished for it to serve as evidence in an international military tribunal against Ukrainian Nazis and war criminals.