US Journalist Hinkle Says US Has 'Zero' Free Speech, Issue May Become Larger
US Journalist Hinkle Says US Has 'Zero' Free Speech, Issue May Become Larger
Sputnik International
US journalist and political commentator Jackson Hinkle told Sputnik that blocking of his accounts on X, Youtube and WhatsApp, as well as Facebook and Instagram (both owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism) signals that there is "zero free speech" in the United States, adding that this could result in larger issues.
"Yes, they are private companies, but this is all happening at the direct discretion and, you know, with the orders of the US State Department, the federal government, which just goes to show that there is absolutely zero free speech in America, which is another troubling division that I think a lot of people in the West are facing with the elites in their countries that could result in larger issues," Hinkle said in an interview. The journalist said he was even unable to use marketplaces for selling his products and almost all dating apps. At the same time, Hinkle announced that he would launch a new show in the near future that would be broadcast on Russian and Chinese social media, without specifying the details. Hinkle assumed there was "zero chance" of getting his social media accounts back.
US Journalist Hinkle Says US Has 'Zero' Free Speech, Issue May Become Larger

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US journalist and political commentator Jackson Hinkle told Sputnik that blocking of his accounts on Youtube and WhatsApp, as well as Facebook and Instagram (both owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism) signals that there is "zero free speech" in the United States, adding that this could result in larger issues.
"Yes, they are private companies, but this is all happening at the direct discretion and, you know, with the orders of the US State Department, the federal government, which just goes to show that there is absolutely zero free speech in America, which is another troubling division that I think a lot of people in the West are facing with the elites in their countries that could result in larger issues," Hinkle said in an interview.
The journalist said he was even unable to use marketplaces for selling his products and almost all dating apps.
At the same time, Hinkle announced that he would launch a new show in the near future that would be broadcast on Russian and Chinese social media, without specifying the details.
"Very soon I am going to be launching a new show. And we are going to be on, you know, Russian social media. We are already on Chinese social media, but we are going to be increasing the amount of work we are doing there and then Twitter as well," he said.
Hinkle assumed there was "zero chance" of getting his social media accounts back.
