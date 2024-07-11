https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/brics-futurological-forum-challenges-western-paradigm-of-history--1119338608.html

BRICS Futurological Forum Challenges Western Paradigm of History

On July 10, the Russian State University for the Humanities hosted the opening of the BRICS International Futurological Forum ‘Smart civilization: horizontal connections of BRICS civil society organizations, universities, and innovative companies: the key to shaping a common future’.

The BRICS futurological forum was attended by more than 500 participants from 20 countries: the representatives of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, experts, scientists, representatives of innovative companies, universities, NGOs and non-governmental organizations from Russia, BRICS countries, the Middle East and the post-Soviet space.International participants of the Forum stressed in their speeches the irreversibility of the change and the multipolar world order based on mutual respect of the identities and interests of states and peoples.Valery Fadeev, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, highlighted the need to create ratings to assess the level of civil society and the state of human rights and democracy. He argued that the new world order should take into account the peculiarities of all countries and peoples of the planet.It was also announced that the BRICS Aerospace Club would be established to bring humanitarian cooperation between the BRICS member states in the aviation and space sectors to a new level."There should be no more hegemony of any kind or form," said Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.Wu Yuhua, Executive President of China's SYIFA Council of Foreign-Invested Enterprises, said BRICS could become the "B20", much more effective and attractive than the G20 group of leading economies.

