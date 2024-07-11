https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/china-advises-nato-to-think-about-its-actions-not-blame-others-in-ukraine---mission-to-eu-1119334779.html

China Advises NATO to Think About Its Actions, Not Blame Others in Ukraine - Mission to EU

Following the release of the NATO Washington Summit Declaration, which accused China of supporting Russia's military, China told NATO it should stop scapegoating other nations and think about its own actions.

"We urge NATO to listen carefully to the international community and heed just voices. Instead of scapegoating others, NATO should reflect on itself, take real actions to defuse the situation and solve the problem," the mission said.The Washington Summit Declaration called on China in particular "to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort," alleging that is uses "the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defense sector."The Chinese mission rejected the accusation, saying it keeps strict controls on dual-use materials it trades to Russia.Earlier, Chinese US Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik that, "Our normal trade with Russia is done aboveboard. It’s consistent with WTO rules and market principles, which is beyond reproach and should not be criticized."

