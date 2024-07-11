https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/g7-nations-condemn-israeli-land-grab-in-west-bank---statement-1119343647.html

G7 Nations Condemn Israeli Land Grab in West Bank - Statement

The foreign ministers of every G7 nation, along with the EU, condemned the Israeli decision to approve new settlements and expand existing ones in the West Bank.

"We ... reject the decision by the Government of Israel to declare over 1,270 hectares of land in the West Bank as ‘state lands’- the largest such declaration of state land since the Oslo Accords," the minister said in a joint statement. The ministers also said they joined the UN in condemning Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's move to legalize five outposts in the West Bank and the decision to expand existing settlements by 5,295 new housing units and to establish three new settlements. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union, reaffirmed their commitment to a lasting peace and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reiterated their opposition to the expansion of Jewish settlements. The G7 nations stressed the importance of maintaining economic stability in the West Bank to ensure regional security, urging Israel to release all withheld clearance revenues and ensure that correspondent banking services between Israeli and Palestinian banks remain in place. The UN General Assembly voted in 1947 to divide UK-governed Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime. The partitioning was planned to take place in May 1948, when the UK mandate was due to end, but only the state of Israel was established. The Oslo Accords are the agreements made between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993. They launched a peace process aimed at achieving a peace treaty based on the UN Security Council resolutions and at fulfilling the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and established the Palestinian National Authority.

