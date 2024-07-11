https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/hungarys-orban-to-meet-with-trump-in-florida-this-evening---source-1119343936.html
Hungary's Orban to Meet With Trump in Florida This Evening - Source
Hungary's Orban to Meet With Trump in Florida This Evening - Source
Sputnik International
A source confirmed to Sputnik that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit former US President Donald Trump in Florida after the NATO summit meeting in Washington.
2024-07-11T20:36+0000
2024-07-11T20:36+0000
2024-07-11T20:36+0000
world
viktor orban
donald trump
jake sullivan
hungary
florida
washington
us
nato summit
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117216686_0:162:3076:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_1ae86906b5d9cec47b4b2cae153ffa09.jpg
Orban only shared a quick handshake with US President Joe Biden while sharing the stage with him at the NATO summit in Washington.Orban will travel to Florida after attending the final day of the NATO Washington Summit. Orban recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic effort to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier that Orban's travels have not been aligned with US foreign policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/if-trump-elected-president-ceasefire-will-be-reached-in-ukraine-orban-says-1119214695.html
hungary
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117216686_345:0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_541b75fc065c97a25f3d687dee04a184.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
orban meets trump, nato summit, donald trump to end war in ukraine
orban meets trump, nato summit, donald trump to end war in ukraine
Hungary's Orban to Meet With Trump in Florida This Evening - Source
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida later this evening, a source familiar with planning told Sputnik on Thursday.
Orban only shared a quick handshake with US President Joe Biden while sharing the stage with him at the NATO summit in Washington.
"Can confirm," the source said when asked about reports of the Trump-Orban meeting.
Orban will travel to Florida after attending the final day of the NATO Washington Summit. Orban recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic effort to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier that Orban's travels have not been aligned with US foreign policy.