Hungary's Orban to Meet With Trump in Florida This Evening - Source

A source confirmed to Sputnik that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit former US President Donald Trump in Florida after the NATO summit meeting in Washington.

Orban only shared a quick handshake with US President Joe Biden while sharing the stage with him at the NATO summit in Washington.Orban will travel to Florida after attending the final day of the NATO Washington Summit. Orban recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic effort to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier that Orban's travels have not been aligned with US foreign policy.

