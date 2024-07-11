International
Hungary's Orban to Meet With Trump in Florida This Evening - Source
A source confirmed to Sputnik that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit former US President Donald Trump in Florida after the NATO summit meeting in Washington.
Orban only shared a quick handshake with US President Joe Biden while sharing the stage with him at the NATO summit in Washington.Orban will travel to Florida after attending the final day of the NATO Washington Summit. Orban recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic effort to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier that Orban's travels have not been aligned with US foreign policy.
Hungary's Orban to Meet With Trump in Florida This Evening - Source

20:36 GMT 11.07.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Donald Trump welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House in Washington, Monday, May 13, 2019
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida later this evening, a source familiar with planning told Sputnik on Thursday.
Orban only shared a quick handshake with US President Joe Biden while sharing the stage with him at the NATO summit in Washington.
"Can confirm," the source said when asked about reports of the Trump-Orban meeting.
Orban will travel to Florida after attending the final day of the NATO Washington Summit. Orban recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his diplomatic effort to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier that Orban's travels have not been aligned with US foreign policy.
