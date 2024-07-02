https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/if-trump-elected-president-ceasefire-will-be-reached-in-ukraine-orban-says-1119214695.html

If Trump Elected President, Ceasefire Will Be Reached in Ukraine, Orban Says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, there will be a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations between Russia and the United States will begin.

"If he [Trump] wins, then at least there will be a ceasefire; whether this will lead to a lasting peace is the music of the future, but it will not be like it is now, that's for sure. And that is why Europe needs to quickly prepare for the situation that sooner or later the Americans and Russians will begin negotiations with each other," Orban said in an interview with the M1 broadcaster on Monday. Europe should ask itself "Where is its place in this division", "Who represents its interests and what are they," Orban added. Trump and Orban are longtime allies who share conservative political views and have publicly expressed mutual respect and support. Orban has thrown his support behind Trump both in the US presidential race and the legal challenges he is facing.

