https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/key-global-challenge-this-century-to-avert-new-wars-amid-great-competition---us-senator-1119334462.html

Key Global Challenge This Century to Avert New Wars Amid Great Competition - US Senator

Key Global Challenge This Century to Avert New Wars Amid Great Competition - US Senator

Sputnik International

Senator

2024-07-11T00:56+0000

2024-07-11T00:56+0000

2024-07-11T00:56+0000

world

jim risch

china

washington

ukraine

nato

chinese embassy

sputnik

nato summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108938352_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d9ae8c3b1826a780e3377e5d54cad40b.jpg

"I think the challenge for this century is going to be how we all occupy this planet without killing each other and compete with each other," Risch said on Wednesday. "We should be able to compete with each other without killing each other. We need to figure that out because this is not going to get better as we move forward." Risch said the Ukraine crisis has brought the relationship between China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela closer together, and this bloc is expected to get stronger in the years ahead. The conflict in Ukraine is just a "warm up" in light of the challenges that lie ahead this century, which he points out may mostly come from China's growing influence, he said. The United States and Europe must join together to compete and push back against China, Risch said.Risch was one of 22 Republican senators who voted for the $90 billion aid package Washington approved for Ukraine earlier this year.The Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik that the hyping up of the so-called "China threat" is completely futile, and China firmly opposes NATO's use of regional hotspot issues to smear China and incite a "new Cold War." NATO should immediately stop making groundless accusations and provocative remarks against China, the Chinese Embassy added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/chinas-trade-with-russia-beyond-reproach-should-not-be-criticized---embassy-1119331920.html

china

washington

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jim risch, china, washington, ukraine, nato, chinese embassy, sputnik, nato summit