Man Arrested for Allegedly Asking Agent to Destroy Energy Facilities - US Justice Dept.

A man has been arrested for allegedly asking a federal agent to attack electrical substations while he traveled to Ukraine to fight Russia.
“Andrew Takhistov was allegedly on his way to Ukraine to join the Russian Volunteer Corps* when we arrested him on charges of recruiting an individual to destroy an electrical substation here in the United States in order to advance his white supremacist ideology,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. Takhistov allegedly asked the undercover agent to sabotage electrical substations after he fled to Ukraine, the statement said. The US authorities arrested Takhistov at an airport, where he was planning to travel to Ukraine via Paris, the statement said. Takhistov specifically wanted to join the Russian Volunteer Corps because of its “openly National Socialist” nature, the statement said. Takhistov encouraged violence against certain ethnic and religious communities online, as well as praised mass shooters, the statement said. The Russian Volunteer Corps is based in Ukraine and fights against Russian forces, although the Ukrainian military denies any official connection to the group. According to the complaint, Takhistov said that he wanted to join the group because of their specialization in "assassinations, attacks on power grids, and other infrastructure sabotage." The complaint also alleged that Takhistov hoped to receive training, fight against Russia on the front lines and then bring that "experience" back to the United States where the country would "hopefully" be ready for that brand of "activism."Takhistov is charged with one count of soliciting another individual to engage in criminal conduct that involved destroying a public service enterprise group circuit breaker and substation, the statement said. Takhistov faces up to ten years in prison if convicted, the statement added.*a terrorist organization, banned in Russia
22:00 GMT 11.07.2024 (Updated: 22:01 GMT 11.07.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly asking an undercover law enforcement agent to destroy electrical substations while he himself was planning to flee to Ukraine, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.
“Andrew Takhistov was allegedly on his way to Ukraine to join the Russian Volunteer Corps* when we arrested him on charges of recruiting an individual to destroy an electrical substation here in the United States in order to advance his white supremacist ideology,”
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement
Takhistov allegedly asked the undercover agent to sabotage electrical substations after he fled to Ukraine, the statement said.
The US authorities arrested Takhistov at an airport, where he was planning to travel to Ukraine via Paris, the statement said.
Takhistov specifically wanted to join the Russian Volunteer Corps because of its “openly National Socialist” nature, the statement said. Takhistov encouraged violence against certain ethnic and religious communities online, as well as praised mass shooters, the statement said.
The Russian Volunteer Corps is based in Ukraine and fights against Russian forces, although the Ukrainian military denies any official connection to the group. According to the complaint, Takhistov said that he wanted to join the group because of their specialization in "assassinations, attacks on power grids, and other infrastructure sabotage."
The complaint also alleged that Takhistov hoped to receive training, fight against Russia on the front lines and then bring that "experience" back to the United States where the country would "hopefully" be ready for that brand of "activism."
Takhistov is charged with one count of soliciting another individual to engage in criminal conduct that involved destroying a public service enterprise group circuit breaker and substation, the statement said. Takhistov faces up to ten years in prison if convicted, the statement added.
*a terrorist organization, banned in Russia