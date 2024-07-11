https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/ukraine-loses-up-to-700-soldiers-in-battles-with-russia-battlegroup-yug---moscow-1119337440.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 700 Soldiers in Battles With Russia Battlegroup Yug - Moscow
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 700 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 700 servicepeople, a tank, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, two cars, a UK-made 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery unit, four 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a US-made 105-mm M119 gun, two UK-made howitzers L-119," the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks and taken control of the Voskhod settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said. Ukraine has lost up to 460 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and another 335 in fighting with Russia's Sever (North) group of forces, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 700 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 700 servicepeople, a tank, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, two cars, a UK-made 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery unit, four 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a US-made 105-mm M119 gun, two UK-made howitzers L-119," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks
and taken control of the Voskhod settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 335 military personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley BMP, two cars, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a US-made 105-mm M119 gun, four 100-mm MT-12 Rapier guns, a US-made counter-battery radar station TPQ-36," the statement read.
Ukraine has lost up to 460 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and another 335 in fighting with Russia's Sever (North) group of forces, the ministry said.