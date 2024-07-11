https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/michigan-democrat-rep-joins-calls-for-biden-to-abandon-reelection-campaign-1119345888.html

Michigan Democrat Rep. Joins Calls for Biden to Abandon Reelection Campaign

US Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) has joined the ranks of Democrats calling on US President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign.

"We just have too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines and be silent while we still have time to do something," Scholten told the Detroit News on Thursday. Scholten said the decision to run is Biden's alone but urged him to drop out of the race, saying he must do so "for the good of the democracy." Though Scholten praised Biden's political legacy, she said her top concern is about governance. Scholten said that the American people can no longer ignore Biden's poor debate performance two weeks ago and her constituents' confidence in his leadership is shaken. The congresswoman is the first lawmaker from the battleground state to urge Biden to abandon his campaign. Three other congressional Democrats joined her plea on Thursday: Brad Schneider of Illinois, Greg Stanton of Arizona, and Ed Case of Hawaii. At least nine other House Democrats and one Senate Democrat have publicly called on Biden to step aside. The statements come as President Biden prepares for a news conference Thursday evening to dispel doubts about his leadership ability.Unless he drops out, Biden is expected to be renominated in six weeks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19-22.

