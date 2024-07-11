https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/senator-welch-calls-on-biden-to-withdraw-from-presidential-race-for-good-of-the-country-1119334326.html

Senator Welch Calls on Biden to Withdraw From Presidential Race For 'Good of the Country'

Senator Welch Calls on Biden to Withdraw From Presidential Race For 'Good of the Country'

Sputnik International

US Senator Peter Welch (VT-D) said in an opinion piece that US President Joe Biden should end his reelection campaign following his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump.

2024-07-11T00:17+0000

2024-07-11T00:17+0000

2024-07-11T00:17+0000

americas

joe biden

chuck schumer

washington post

senate

us

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119238422_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2970f743eb4e4b6b9a5bdb9321c87e5a.jpg

"For the good of the country, I am calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race," Welch wrote on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is open to the idea of abandoning support for Biden's reelection bid and instead backing a new candidate. Moreover, Welch's call seems to be a reflection of a growing sentiment among some Democrats regarding Biden’s age and recent performances. Another report, citing people familiar with the matter, said that US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will relay the concerns of his Democratic colleagues to Biden after holding listening sessions with members in recent days. On Monday, Biden sent a letter to Democratic lawmakers to reassure them that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the presidential race despite his poor showing in the first presidential debate last month. Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Trump on June 27, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/senate-dem-leader-schumer-open-to-abandoning-support-for-biden-reelection---reports-1119333857.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who has called on biden to resign, welch calls for biden to drop out, biden is in cognitive decline