Senator Welch Calls on Biden to Withdraw From Presidential Race For 'Good of the Country'

US Senator Peter Welch (VT-D) said in an opinion piece that US President Joe Biden should end his reelection campaign following his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Democratic Senator Peter Welch (VT), in an opinion piece for the Washington Post, has called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.
"For the good of the country, I am calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race," Welch wrote on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is open to the idea of abandoning support for Biden's reelection bid and instead backing a new candidate.
Moreover, Welch's call seems to be a reflection of a growing sentiment among some Democrats regarding Biden’s age and recent performances.
Another report, citing people familiar with the matter, said that US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will relay the concerns of his Democratic colleagues to Biden after holding listening sessions with members in recent days.
On Monday, Biden sent a letter to Democratic lawmakers to reassure them that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the presidential race despite his poor showing in the first presidential debate last month.
Biden appeared confused and incoherent throughout his first debate with Trump on June 27, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive abilities at age 81. His poor performance has led some Democratic politicians and donors to call for his removal as a candidate.