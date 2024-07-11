https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/nato-tantrum-over-chinas-challenge-to-rules-based-order-sign-of-decline-of-wests-hegemony-1119343085.html

NATO Tantrum Over China's 'Challenge to Rules-Based Order’ Sign of Decline of West’s Hegemony

NATO Tantrum Over China's 'Challenge to Rules-Based Order’ Sign of Decline of West’s Hegemony

Sputnik International

NATO's Washington Summit declaration mentioned China a total of fourteen times, labeling the Asian nation as a "challenge" to the alliance's "interests, security and values." The statement is another sign that the sun is setting on the West's unipolar moment, veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik.

2024-07-11T19:17+0000

2024-07-11T19:17+0000

2024-07-11T19:17+0000

analysis

china

russia

west

nato

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118479190_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_78b545c6a27072e7443642023c1b7e2e.jpg

Beijing has lashed out at NATO over its attempts to "provoke confrontation" after the bloc labeled China a security "challenge" and "decisive enabler" of Moscow in the ongoing Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine."NATO should stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry, and do more to contribute to world peace and stability," a spokesperson from China's diplomatic mission in the European Union said in a statement Thursday.Emphasizing that China was "not the creator of the Ukraine crisis" and that the PRC's position on the crisis "is open and aboveboard," the spokesperson suggested that "instead of scapegoating others, NATO should reflect on itself, take real actions to defuse the situation and solve the problem."The spokesperson called on NATO to halt a creeping expansion into Asia, saying the bloc "should not become the disruptor of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," or serve as a "tool used by certain powers to maintain hegemony."The response followed the publication of NATO's official Washington Summit Declaration on Wednesday, where China was mentioned over a dozen times, and slammed over its "'no-limits' partnership" with Russia, and the "systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security" supposedly posed by the Asian giant.Western Rules-Based Order is a Farce“These ‘rules’ are enforced by what was until now the West’s monopoly on global financial, economic and military power,” according to the observer. “China’s rise, its cooperation with nations like Russia and the many members of BRICS undermine both the monopolies the West has enjoyed for decades, as well as the impunity those monopolies granted the West.”The rise of China, Russia, and the developing world undermines the “primacy” and “hegemony” of the West, but is not any sort of actual threat to the national security of NATO’s members, Berletic believes. In an ideal world, NATO countries would have to try to “find a constructive role to play among other nations around the globe rather than impos[ing] themselves” on others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/china-advises-nato-to-think-about-its-actions-not-blame-others-in-ukraine---mission-to-eu-1119334779.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/nato-declaration-is-stark-neoconservative-recommitment-to-us-hegemony---sachs-1119335102.html

china

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is china a threat to nato, does nato fear china, why does nato fear china