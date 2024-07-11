https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/pentagons-push-to-put-tomahawks-in-germany-reveals-long-standing-agenda-to-undermine-arms-control-1119340494.html

Pentagon’s Push to Put Tomahawks in Germany Reveals Long-Standing Agenda to Undermine Arms Control

The US Army’s Multi-Domain Task Force plans to deploy Tomahawk cruise, SM-6 SAM and hypersonic missiles in Germany beginning in 2026. The initiative is a flagrant violation of the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia which highlights the impressive consistency of US efforts to undermine strategic security in the region.

Moscow has vowed to respond to Washington’s plans to deploy long-range missile systems in Germany.“The nature of our reaction will be determined in a calm, professional manner. The military have already begun working on the issue. We will, of course, analyze which specific systems will be discussed…We will determine a military response to this new threat,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Thursday.The White House previewed the long-range strike systems the military plans to deploy in Germany in a press release on Wednesday, indicating that they will include:The primary danger stemming from the deployment of long-range strike systems in Central Europe is their short flight time. In the 1980s, when the US originally deployed nuclear-tipped Pershing and Tomahawk cruise missiles in West Germany, it dramatically increased the risks of a thermonuclear war with the Soviet Union. With a flight time to Moscow of between six and 11 minutes, Soviet officials would have had just minutes to identify, analyze and respond to an enemy attack, greatly increasing tensions, and the risks of an accidental and irreversible escalation.Russia has an array of conventional and strategic ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles, as well as missile defense systems, to counter the growing US threat. Still, because the flight time of missiles launched from Central Europe toward Russia is so short, the US action will undoubtedly serve to escalate already raging tensions even further.Missile Deployment Violates Key Treaty Scrapped by WashingtonThe 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was conceived specifically to reduce the risk of a nuclear conflagration between the nuclear superpowers in Europe, committing both sides to eliminating their stocks of ground-based nuclear-capable missiles and launch platforms in the 500-5,500 km range. For over 30 years, the treaty served to mitigate nuclear risks by limiting Russia and the US’s capabilities in this area, and therefore tempering both sides’ potential fears.The US walked out on the INF in 2019, citing suspected “violations” of the agreement by Russia. Specifically, Washington claimed Russia’s 9M729 Novator missile had a range far above 500 km. Russia rejected the charge, and took the unprecedented step of declassifying the Novator’s characteristics to try to save the treaty, but to no avail.While accusing Russia, the US never addressed suspicions of its own potential violations of the INF, including:Russia recognized in no-uncertain terms in 2019 where the US decision to scrap the INF would lead, expressing concerns that the move would spark a new global arms race.Subsequent events, culminating in the push to return US long-range ground-based missiles to Europe, have proven Russian concerns to be more than justified.

