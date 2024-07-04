https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/putin-russia-is-entitled-to-start-manufacturing-medium--and-short-range-missiles-1119245086.html

Russia Is 'Entitled' to Start Manufacturing Medium- and Short-Range Missiles

Russia Is 'Entitled' to Start Manufacturing Medium- and Short-Range Missiles

Sputnik International

Following the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference, where he spoke about Russia's next steps regarding the country's medium- and short-range missile systems.

2024-07-04T14:37+0000

2024-07-04T14:37+0000

2024-07-04T15:41+0000

world

vladimir putin

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

russia

missile system

short-range ballistic missile

medium-range missiles

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118974741_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e51a6973522ae772945eeec272b87ae3.jpg

Russia could start building intermediate-range nuclear forces after the US "tore up" the treaty banning them, President Vladimir Putin has said."If you recall, I said that due to the US withdrawing from the [INF] treaty and announcing that they are starting to produce [the missiles], we also consider ourselves entitled to start research and development work, [first] designing and then manufacturing," Putin told a press conference at the SCO summit in the Kazakh capital Astana."We are carrying our R&D and design, we are ready to start the production process, in fact, we have already given appropriate instructions to the industry," he added. Putin also told reporters that if US deploys medium- and short-range missile complexes anywhere near Russia, the Russian Federation can take reciprocal action.The US tore up the treaties that were the basis of international stability, Putin said."The first thing I want to point out is that, indeed, the fundamental documents that underpinned international stability and security were destroyed by the United States," he stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/putin-russia-must-respond-to-us-actions-necessary-to-start-production-of-inf-systems-1119169000.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shanghai cooperation organization, putin press conference, russia inf treaty, russian missiles