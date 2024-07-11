International
Russian Air Defenses Destroy, Intercept Five Drones Above Four Regions - MoD
Over the past night, Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted five Ukrainian drones over four regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on targets in Russia were stopped. Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Russian Air Defenses Destroy, Intercept Five Drones Above Four Regions - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past night, Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted five Ukrainian drones over four regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on targets in Russia were stopped.
“Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted five UAVs, two of which were over the territory of the Bryansk Region and one over the Tambov, Tula and Moscow regions each,” it said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
