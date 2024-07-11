https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/russian-air-defenses-destroy-intercept-five-drones-above-four-regions---mod-1119335653.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy, Intercept Five Drones Above Four Regions - MoD

Russian Air Defenses Destroy, Intercept Five Drones Above Four Regions - MoD

Sputnik International

Over the past night, Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted five Ukrainian drones over four regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-07-11T05:20+0000

2024-07-11T05:20+0000

2024-07-11T05:21+0000

russia

russia

russian defense ministry

moscow

kiev

ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

drone

drone strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg

The ministry said a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on targets in Russia were stopped. Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/russian-air-defenses-down-50-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1119250350.html

russia

moscow

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry