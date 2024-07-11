https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/russian-brics-chairmanship-what-has-been-achieved-for-six-months-1119339297.html
Russian BRICS Chairmanship: What Has Been Achieved for Six Months
Russian BRICS Chairmanship: What Has Been Achieved for Six Months
Sputnik International
During the first six months of the Russian presidency of BRICS in 2024, 48 events were organized by the Roscongress Foundation. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1 this year under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security."
The BRICS Chairmanship Action Plan includes more than 250 events in 11 regions of Russia, organized by representatives of federal and regional executive authorities, public organizations and the business community. The plan is being carried out under the leadership of Yury Ushakov, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation for Foreign Affairs. The key event will be the XIV BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24 this year.An important milestone was the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BRICS countries and the states of the Global South in Nizhny Novgorod. The foreign ministers discussed the problems of a multipolar world order, regional crises, and countering new challenges and threats. The meeting also discussed group's prospects, including the establishment of a partner states status of the association.The priorities of the Russian BRICS presidency include the development of economic partnership, cooperation in science and innovation, security and counter-terrorism, culture and sports and youth exchanges.Special attention will also be paid to improving and strengthening the role of the BRICS countries in the international monetary and financial system, developing interbank cooperation with a focus on increasing payments in national currencies.Many events have already taken place within the framework of the Chairmanship Plan. Meetings of ministers of education, sports and health, heads of prosecutor's offices and presidents of supreme courts of the BRICS countries have been held, leading to the signing of agreements.One of the key points of cooperation among the BRICS countries is the international cultural exchange. Special events in this sphere were held or planned within Russian chairmanship.
From February to October the 'BRICS UNIVERSE' international photo exhibition will be held in cities of the member countries.
The VII International Festival of Drama Schools of the BRICS countries,
The BRICS International Film Festival,
The conference and film screenings of 'The Special Language of the BRICS National Cinema' at the XXII International debut Spirit of Fire Film Festival.
The VIII Creative Business Forum and the 'BRICS National Brands' exhibition on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.