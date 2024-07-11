International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/trump-eyeing-limiting-intel-sharing-with-nato-allies---reports-1119335795.html
Trump Eyeing Limiting Intel Sharing With NATO Allies - Reports
Trump Eyeing Limiting Intel Sharing With NATO Allies - Reports
Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump is considering cutting back on intelligence sharing with NATO members, including information used by Ukraine in the armed conflict with Russia, Politico reported.
2024-07-11T06:01+0000
2024-07-11T06:01+0000
world
donald trump
russia
washington
nato
intel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113164858_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_95be9536791212f7761d092d541c6798.jpg
According to the newspaper's European and NATO sources, Trump advisers have informed alliance members that a reduction in intelligence sharing would be part of a larger effort to decrease Washington’s cooperation with the military bloc. The move could reportedly have major security consequences, especially for Kiev. Last week, Politico reported that Trump would consider a plan to end NATO’s eastward expansion and enter negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine if reelected as US president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/trump-almost-withdrew-us-from-nato-in-2018---former-national-security-adviser-1116773227.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113164858_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41375a67d1ff8f85cdba0ca02b9882ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
limiting intel sharing with nato allies, donald trump, nato members
limiting intel sharing with nato allies, donald trump, nato members

Trump Eyeing Limiting Intel Sharing With NATO Allies - Reports

06:01 GMT 11.07.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFormer President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va.
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is considering cutting back on intelligence sharing with NATO members, including information used by Ukraine in the armed conflict with Russia, Politico reported.
According to the newspaper's European and NATO sources, Trump advisers have informed alliance members that a reduction in intelligence sharing would be part of a larger effort to decrease Washington’s cooperation with the military bloc.
The move could reportedly have major security consequences, especially for Kiev.
President Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the NATO summit at The Grove, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Watford, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2024
Americas
Trump Almost Withdrew US From NATO in 2018, Ex-National Security Adviser Bolton Claims
14 February, 10:01 GMT
Last week, Politico reported that Trump would consider a plan to end NATO’s eastward expansion and enter negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine if reelected as US president.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала