Trump Eyeing Limiting Intel Sharing With NATO Allies - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is considering cutting back on intelligence sharing with NATO members, including information used by Ukraine in the armed conflict with Russia, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper's European and NATO sources, Trump advisers have informed alliance members that a reduction in intelligence sharing would be part of a larger effort to decrease Washington’s cooperation with the military bloc. The move could reportedly have major security consequences, especially for Kiev. Last week, Politico reported that Trump would consider a plan to end NATO’s eastward expansion and enter negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine if reelected as US president.

