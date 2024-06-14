https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/nato-expansion-not-expected-in-near-future-pentagon-chief-claims-1118955654.html

NATO Expansion Not Expected in Near Future, Pentagon Chief Claims

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that he does not foresee an expansion of the NATO alliance in the near future, despite the wishes of some countries such as Ukraine to join the alliance.

NATO has experienced nine waves of expansion since its establishment 75 years ago. Previously non-aligned Sweden joined the bloc on March 7, 2024. This alliance was сreated to deter alleged Soviet expansion, yet after the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO was not dissolved in return. Despite promises given to late Soviet leaders by Washington, NATO proceeded with its expansion eastward.

