US Sending to Ukraine 'Older' Patriot Battery, Valued at $100Mln - Pentagon

The United States is providing Ukraine with an older Patriot battery valued at $100 million in its latest security package.

Earlier in the day, the United States announced it is providing Ukraine with a new $225 million aid package that includes one Patriot battery. The price tag on a new Patriot battery system is about $1 billion. The new aid package was authorized through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the Defense Department to donate to Ukraine from US military stockpiles. The package also provides Ukraine with NASAMS munitions, Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, artillery rounds, TOW equipment, and missiles, Javelin and AT-4 systems, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions, various spare parts and maintenance items, according to the Pentagon.

