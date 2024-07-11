https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/us-upset-with-putin-modi-meeting-amid-nato-summit-requested-rescheduling---reports-1119344088.html

US Upset With Putin-Modi Meeting Amid NATO Summit, Requested Rescheduling - Reports

The administration of US President Joe Biden was upset with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked that it be rescheduled.

The Biden administration told India that the timing of Modi’s meeting with Putin would complicate "optics" amid the summit, the report said, citing several US officials familiar with the matter. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last month in an effort to encourage India to reschedule the Modi-Putin meeting so as not to coincide with the NATO summit, the report said. Earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States made its concerns about India’s ties to Russia clear.

