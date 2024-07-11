International
US Upset With Putin-Modi Meeting Amid NATO Summit, Requested Rescheduling - Reports
The administration of US President Joe Biden was upset with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked that it be rescheduled.
The Biden administration told India that the timing of Modi’s meeting with Putin would complicate "optics" amid the summit, the report said, citing several US officials familiar with the matter. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last month in an effort to encourage India to reschedule the Modi-Putin meeting so as not to coincide with the NATO summit, the report said. Earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States made its concerns about India’s ties to Russia clear.
US Upset With Putin-Modi Meeting Amid NATO Summit, Requested Rescheduling - Reports

21:12 GMT 11.07.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration was upset with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin while NATO held a summit in Washington, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The Biden administration told India that the timing of Modi’s meeting with Putin would complicate "optics" amid the summit, the report said, citing several US officials familiar with the matter.
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last month in an effort to encourage India to reschedule the Modi-Putin meeting so as not to coincide with the NATO summit, the report said.
Earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States made its concerns about India’s ties to Russia clear.
