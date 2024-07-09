https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/putin-modi-set-goal-to-reach-100bln-trade-between-russia-india-by-2030-1119314790.html

Putin, Modi Set Goal to Reach $100Bln Trade Between Russia, India by 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have set a goal to reach $100 billion trade by 2030

"A trade target of 100 billion dollars by 2030 has been set," Oreshkin said. The main result of the talks between Putin and Modi from the economic point of view is the program of the development of cooperation in various strategic areas between the two countries until 2030, including such fields as aircraft construction and pharmaceuticals, Oreshkin said, adding that the use of national payment systems was also discussed at the meeting. According to a joint statement following the bilateral meeting, the two countries committed to efforts aimed at removing non-tariff barriers to trade between them.It added that Russia and India will "continue dialogue in the field of liberalization of bilateral trade exchange, including the possibility of forming a free trade zone between the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] and India."The two countries will also continue to develop a system of bilateral settlements through the use of national currencies, according to the statement.Another goal mentioned in the document is achieving "mutual trade of more than $100 billion by 2030 (by mutual agreement), including an increase in the supply of goods from India to achieve a balanced bilateral trade turnover."Moscow and New Delhi consider it a priority to develop cooperation in the energy area, including nuclear power, oil refining, petrochemicals, as well as ensuring bilateral and international energy security, the statement said.Putin and Modi have also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in education, science, culture, tourism and sport.Security CooperationThe two leaders reaffirmed the importance of security dialog and agreed to strengthen regional security architecture."The Leaders highlighted the importance of the security dialogue at the level of National Security Advisors and the National Security Councils on bilateral and regional issues and welcomed regular interactions which facilitated greater strategic understanding and coordination between the two countries on bilateral as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern," the statement read.The 21st round of the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation will be held in Moscow in the second half of 2024, the statement added.Russia and India have agreed to expand military delegation exchanges and maintain the momentum of joint military cooperation activities."Military and Military-Technical Cooperation has traditionally been the pillar of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, which has grown from strength to strength through several decades of joint efforts and fruitful cooperation, steered by the Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) … The Sides confirmed commitment to maintain the momentum of joint military cooperation activities and expand military delegation exchanges," the statement read.The two leaders in the koint statement condemned terrorist attacks at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow and Russia's Dagestan, as well as in India's Jammu and Kashmir."They strongly condemned the recent dastardly terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Kathua area of Jammu & Kashmir on 8th July 2024, in Dagestan on 23rd June and on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on 22nd March and stressed that these terrorist attacks are a grim reminder for further strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism," the statement read, adding that the leaders agreed that "terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group."Cooperation Whithin Int'l BlocsRussia and India will continue interaction within the G20 group, BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on key issues."The sides agreed to continue interaction on the G20, BRICS, SCO platforms on such key issues as increasing the sustainability of international supply chains, compliance with the rules of free and fair trade, and combating the negative effects of climate change," the statement read.The ties between the countries remain "sustainable" despite the complex and uncertain geopolitical situation, according to the statement.Putin voiced Russia's support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council.Moscow and New Delhi also highlighted that India’s presence in the UNSC gives a "valuable opportunity to further coordinate on most pressing issues."Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in 2025, according to the joint statement published on Tuesday following talks between the two leaders in Moscow."Indian Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for the kind hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Moscow. He invited President Putin to visit India next year to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," the statement read.Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for the first time in five years to attend the 22nd Russian-Indian summit, where prospects for further traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations will be discussed, the Kremlin said.

