International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119342181.html
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.
2024-07-12T04:50+0000
2024-07-12T09:59+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
save
migration
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119342022_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4fb2b56669514893cee35af50b0f1212.jpg
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.
The show begins with the president of the Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Biden's campaign amid ongoing calls for the president to drop out.Then, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur discusses the SAVE Act, a bill seeking to expand proof-of-citizenship voting requirements.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of the NATO Summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119329373.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119342022_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3a58fa87d0182ef673f2f1bf4b273f2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts ted rall and angie discuss political developments around the world, including the nato summit.
on this episode of the final countdown, hosts ted rall and angie discuss political developments around the world, including the nato summit.

Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick

04:50 GMT 12.07.2024 (Updated: 09:59 GMT 12.07.2024)
The Final Countdown
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.
The show begins with the president of the Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Biden's campaign amid ongoing calls for the president to drop out.
Then, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur discusses the SAVE Act, a bill seeking to expand proof-of-citizenship voting requirements.
The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of the NATO Summit.
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2024
The Final Countdown
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
Yesterday, 04:20 GMT
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала