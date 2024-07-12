https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119342181.html

Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick

Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.

2024-07-12T04:50+0000

2024-07-12T04:50+0000

2024-07-12T09:59+0000

the final countdown

radio

joe biden

save

migration

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119342022_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4fb2b56669514893cee35af50b0f1212.jpg

Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.

The show begins with the president of the Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Biden's campaign amid ongoing calls for the president to drop out.Then, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur discusses the SAVE Act, a bill seeking to expand proof-of-citizenship voting requirements.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of the NATO Summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119329373.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

on this episode of the final countdown, hosts ted rall and angie discuss political developments around the world, including the nato summit.