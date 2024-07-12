https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/americans-brace-for-trumps-long-awaited-vp-pick-1119342181.html
Americans Brace for Trump's Long-Awaited VP Pick
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.
The show begins with the president of the Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Biden's campaign amid ongoing calls for the president to drop out.Then, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur discusses the SAVE Act, a bill seeking to expand proof-of-citizenship voting requirements.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of the NATO Summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:50 GMT 12.07.2024 (Updated: 09:59 GMT 12.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie discuss political developments around the world, including the NATO Summit.
The show begins with the president of the Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Biden's campaign amid ongoing calls for the president to drop out.
Then, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur discusses the SAVE Act, a bill seeking to expand proof-of-citizenship voting requirements.
The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis of the NATO Summit.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
