An Elderly Genocider With a Poor Memory
An Elderly Genocider With a Poor Memory
According to recent polling, 65% of Americans do not believe US President Joe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as President. Meanwhile, more...
US President Joe Biden has a lot of problems. The two largest are that a large majority of voters doubt his mental acuity and that a majority of his base believes that he is funding a genocide.But the first may give him an out on the second. In February, special counsel Robert Hur declined to press charges against Biden for his handling of classified documents because he felt Biden would present to the jury as an “elderly man with a poor memory” noting that he could not remember which years he was vice president or when his son Beau died.Hur was attacked by Democrats and left-leaning media for that report, but even the Washington Post had to admit Hur was vindicated after Biden bombed on the debate stage, appearing exactly as Hur described him.There has been increasing speculation that Biden is not really running the country, but no one can agree who is pulling the strings. Maybe if Biden leans into fears that he is not the one running the country, he can avoid the scorn of anti-genocide protesters by claiming to not remember it.It’s as plausible as any other excuse his handlers may come up with.
According to recent polling, 65% of Americans do not believe US President Joe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as President. Meanwhile, more than half of Americans, including 75% of Democrats, describe Israel’s campaign in Gaza as a “genocide.”
US President Joe Biden has a lot of problems. The two largest are that a large majority of voters doubt his mental acuity and that a majority of his base believes that he is funding a genocide.
But the first may give him an out on the second. In February, special counsel Robert Hur declined to press charges against Biden for his handling of classified documents because he felt Biden would present to the jury as an “elderly man with a poor memory” noting that he could not remember which years he was vice president or when his son Beau died.
Hur was attacked by Democrats and left-leaning media for that report, but even the Washington Post had to admit Hur was vindicated after Biden bombed on the debate stage, appearing exactly as Hur described him.
There has been increasing speculation that Biden is not really running the country, but no one can agree who is pulling the strings. Maybe if Biden leans into fears that he is not the one running the country, he can avoid the scorn of anti-genocide protesters by claiming to not remember it.
It’s as plausible as any other excuse his handlers may come up with.