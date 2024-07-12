Biden Mixes Up Harris & Trump, Says He'll Take Neurological Exam If His Doctors Suggest It
01:13 GMT 12.07.2024 (Updated: 01:15 GMT 12.07.2024)
© The White House / ScreenshotUS President Joe Biden speak at a press conference following the NATO summit in Washington DC, July 11, 2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit that he would take a neurological exam if his doctors recommended it but so far he has not received such suggestions from his medical team.
"If they think I should have a neurological exam again, I'll do it, [but] no one's suggesting that to me now," Biden said on Thursday.
Earlier in the press conference, Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as former US President, and his likely opponent, Donald Trump.
"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president [inaudible] if I think she's not qualified to be president," Biden said.
When asked how he would respond to the gaffe, which former President Donald Trump had already posted about on social media, Biden would only reply "listen to him [Trump]."
Earlier in the day at a NATO event, Biden similarly mixed up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said to the confusion of the crowd.
Biden has been facing calls to end his reelection campaign, including by members of his own party, after an embarrassing performance during a televised debate with Trump. Biden has since been insistent that he will remain in the race, despite a series of high-profile gaffes and disastrous interviews in the weeks since the debate.
The press conference was Biden's first in 2024. He said he will not leave the race unless his team tells him "There's no way you can win," but claimed "No one's saying that. No poll says that."