Biden Says Will Not Allow Zelensky to Use US Weapons to Strike Deep Into Russia

US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington that the United States will not allow Kiev to use American weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.

"About [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky asking for the ability to strike deep into Russia, we've allowed Zelenskyy to use American weapons in the near term, in the near abroad, into Russia," Biden said on Thursday when asked whether he would allow Zelenskyy to strike deep into Russian territory. In late May, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Biden had greenlighted Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov region, but did not authorize the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's response to supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine may be asymmetrical.

