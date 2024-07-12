https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/bidens-costly-failed-floating-gaza-pier-to-be-scrapped-for-good-1119350226.html

Biden's Costly Failed Floating Gaza Pier to Be Scrapped For Good

The giant US floating pier off the Gaza shore that was once touted as a magnanimous humanitarian gesture is about to be scrapped.

The giant US floating pier off the Gaza shore that was once touted as a magnanimous humanitarian gesture is about to become history.After being out of service most of the time anyway, battered by inclement weather due to original miscalculations, it will now be shut down, said US officials.Conceived as a way to supplement aid to the starving population of Gaza, the Trident pier took over two months, 1,000 US troops, and multiple US Navy vessels to construct as part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) facility. The floating dock was deployed at sea, while a corresponding pier was attached to the Gaza coast. After being damaged by rough seas, the pier was removed by the military for repairs on more than one occasion. After the latest failed attempt to reattach the pier, the decision was taken to abandon the project.“The pier has always been intended as a temporary solution to enable the additional flow of aid into Gaza during a period of dire humanitarian need … the pier will soon cease operations,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said.Biden displayed acute disappointment that his humanitarian show-off had flopped, saying at the NATO summit in washington:"I’ve been disappointed that some of the things that I’ve put forward have not succeeded as well, like the port we attached from Cyprus. I was hopeful that would be more successful.” US officials have suggested that humanitarian operations meant for the pier could shift to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

