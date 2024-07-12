International
China and Russia Top Agenda for NATO Summit
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit.
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the ongoing NATO summit and the future of Ukraine's potential membership.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack shares his perspective on Trump's potential Vice President shortlist.Later, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare discusses the fate of Biden's campaign amid increasing demands for him to drop out.The third hour opens with former senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof sharing his analysis of the latest out of Gaza.The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, an award-winning broadcaster, sharing his expertise on Hurricane Beryl's impact and implications. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:40 GMT 12.07.2024
Fault Lines
China and Russia Top Agenda for NATO Summit
Melik Abdul
Jamarl Thomas
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the ongoing NATO summit and the future of Ukraine's potential membership.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack shares his perspective on Trump's potential Vice President shortlist.
Later, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare discusses the fate of Biden's campaign amid increasing demands for him to drop out.
The third hour opens with former senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof sharing his analysis of the latest out of Gaza.
The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, an award-winning broadcaster, sharing his expertise on Hurricane Beryl's impact and implications.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
