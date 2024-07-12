https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/china-and-russia-top-agenda-for-nato-summit-1119343560.html

China and Russia Top Agenda for NATO Summit

China and Russia Top Agenda for NATO Summit

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit.

2024-07-12T04:40+0000

2024-07-12T04:40+0000

2024-07-12T09:57+0000

fault lines

nato

ukraine

donald trump

joe biden

gaza strip

palestine

hurricane

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119344244_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_96105e53da43af95fb3faa30c2e659b3.png

China and Russia Top Agenda for NATO Summit Sputnik International On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including the NATO Summit.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the ongoing NATO summit and the future of Ukraine's potential membership.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack shares his perspective on Trump's potential Vice President shortlist.Later, independent journalist and author Dan Lazare discusses the fate of Biden's campaign amid increasing demands for him to drop out.The third hour opens with former senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof sharing his analysis of the latest out of Gaza.The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, an award-winning broadcaster, sharing his expertise on Hurricane Beryl's impact and implications. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/biden-declares-russia-wont-prevail-as-nato-promises-more-weapons-to-ukraine--1119330962.html

ukraine

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

on this edition of fault lines, hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including the nato summit.