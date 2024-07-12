https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/china-russia-supported-iran-in-tough-times-tehran-values-friendship---president-pezeshkian-1119356116.html

China, Russia Supported Iran in Tough Times, Tehran Values Friendship - President Elect Pezeshkian

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran values the friendship it has with Russia and China.

"China and Russia have consistently stood by us during challenging times. We deeply value this friendship," Pezeshkian said in an article named "My message to the world" published in the Tehran Times newspaper on Friday. The president-elect also called Russia a "valued strategic ally" of Iran, adding that his administration will remain committed to expanding Tehran-Moscow cooperation.Pezeshkian also said that his country will strive to bring peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine."We strive for peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine, and my government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective," Pezeshkian said.

