Japan's Defense Paper Notes Development of New Arms in Russia, Growing Army Strength

The annual Defense White Paper by Japan's Defense Ministry noted the development of new types of weapons by Russia and its growing army strength.

"Russia, which proclaims a 'strong state,' has been promoting the development and equipping of new weapons of all kinds, but, since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, there has been a shift to increasing the number of personnel and reorganizing and expanding troops," the report read.Additionally, the final paragraph of the white paper was changed to remove analysis that said Russia was losing strength.The last paragraph on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in last year's paper said that "although Russia has relied on military power in order to persist in its opinion, it is possible that Russian national strength will decline and the military balance between Russia and surrounding countries will change in the medium- and long-term, because of significant casualties of conventional forces in this aggression."However, the paragraph has changed a lot in this year's edition of the report."In Addition to Ukraine's stubborn resistance, the world community in unity has adopted sanctions and continues to support Ukraine, the situation is such that it is necessary to make Russia pay a heavy price," the 2024 Defense White Paper read.

