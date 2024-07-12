https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/nato-slams-china-beryls-wake-biden-defiant-us-terrorism-1119344475.html
NATO Slams China, Beryl's Wake, Biden Defiant, US Terrorism
The White House gets some good news on inflation, and partisans dig in on the question of the fitness of the Democratic president.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the provocative language toward China in the NATO summit’s final communique, NATO's plans to increase global defense spending, more orders by Israeli forces to evacuate Gaza City though not part of the strip seems same from Israeli bombs, whether any hope is left for this round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, and French President Emmanuel Macron's clever politicking after legislative elections.Labor activist and coordinator of the Cuba Venezuela Solidarity Committee Gloria La Riva discusses Cuba’s announcement that they’d foiled a terror plot orchestrated from the US, how the CIA and the US government at large refuses to prevent anti-Cuban terror plots on US soil while labeling Cuba a “state sponsor of terror,” and whether Senator Marco Rubio would seriously affect Cuba policy if he ends up in the White House in the next administration.Journalist and the host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins discusses the significance of President Joe Biden’s “big boy press conference” tonight, what the timeline for replacing Biden would look like, the state of polling for the presidential race, how Biden's name on the ballot could harm down-ballot Democratic candidates, the fallout of destruction and relief efforts in Texas after Hurricane Beryl made landfall this week leaving millions out of power, and the consistent energy issues facing the Texas electrical grid.The Misfits also discuss Democratic “true believers,” an Israeli report into its failures to protect citizens on October 7, Iraq sentencing an ISIS* leader's wife to death, and the Democratic Socialists of America rescinding their support for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*ISIS is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
04:30 GMT 12.07.2024
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the provocative language toward China in the NATO summit’s final communique, NATO's plans to increase global defense spending, more orders by Israeli forces to evacuate Gaza City though not part of the strip seems same from Israeli bombs, whether any hope is left for this round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, and French President Emmanuel Macron's clever politicking after legislative elections.
Labor activist and coordinator of the Cuba Venezuela Solidarity Committee Gloria La Riva discusses Cuba’s announcement that they’d foiled a terror plot orchestrated from the US, how the CIA and the US government at large refuses to prevent anti-Cuban terror plots on US soil while labeling Cuba a “state sponsor of terror,” and whether Senator Marco Rubio would seriously affect Cuba policy if he ends up in the White House in the next administration.
Journalist and the host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik Rachel Blevins discusses the significance of President Joe Biden’s “big boy press conference” tonight, what the timeline for replacing Biden would look like, the state of polling for the presidential race, how Biden's name on the ballot could harm down-ballot Democratic candidates, the fallout of destruction and relief efforts in Texas after Hurricane Beryl made landfall this week leaving millions out of power, and the consistent energy issues facing the Texas electrical grid.
The Misfits also discuss Democratic “true believers,” an Israeli report into its failures to protect citizens on October 7, Iraq sentencing an ISIS* leader's wife to death, and the Democratic Socialists of America rescinding their support for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*ISIS is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.