https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/natos-obsession-boosts-russias-role-as-global-leader---former-us-army-lieutenant-colonel-1119347586.html

NATO's Obsession Boosts Russia's Role as Global Leader - Former US Army Lieutenant Colonel

NATO's Obsession Boosts Russia's Role as Global Leader - Former US Army Lieutenant Colonel

Sputnik International

The obsession NATO has with Russia has only served to boost its role as a global leader, as evidenced in the NATO summit declaration says retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen.

2024-07-12T03:35+0000

2024-07-12T03:35+0000

2024-07-12T03:35+0000

russia

earl rasmussen

russia

china

moscow

nato

us army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106801/97/1068019779_0:0:2999:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_96a363ec20fc3a56950b51281b40a4a5.jpg

"If anything Russia is acting more of a leader here and thus it may strengthen Russia’s hand," former vice president of the Eurasia Foundation Rasmussen said. Russia was the central focus of the 32-nation Alliance declaration that was issued on Wednesday. The declaration stated that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the Allies' security, and expressed profound concern over the deepening strategic partnership between Russia and China, which aims to undermine and reshape the rules-based international order. However, despite its hostile tone towards Russia and China, Rasmussen said he doubted the NATO summit had achieved any concrete results. The declaration document itself showed a provocative mood towards Russia and China, Rasmussen observed. NATO leaders in their declaration also displayed a clearly stated objective to increase the number of joint military exercises and to establish a security presence along their eastern borders with Russia, Rasmussen noted. The growing tensions expressed at the summit looked likely to endure, Rasmussen said, adding that China and Russia should react with patience but determination against the growing hostility they faced from the West.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/nato-squeezes-juice-from-the-world-to-impose-neocolonialism---russian-ambassador-on-nato-summit-1119347469.html

russia

china

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earl rasmussen on nato, russia and nato summit, who are the leaders of the globe, is the balance of power shifting on the globe