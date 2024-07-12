https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/new-us-election-new-russiagate-allegations-1119345247.html
New US Election, New RussiaGate Allegations
New US Election, New RussiaGate Allegations
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest RussiaGate allegations made by officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
New U.S. Election, New RussiaGate Allegations
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest RussiaGate allegations made by officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
The Backstory began on Thursday with Rachel discussing the latest from the NATO summit with attorney and DD Geopolitics co-host John Jackman.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US decision to move cruise missiles to Germany.The show would conclude with author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discussing NATO's allegations that China is 'emboldening' Russia in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:10 GMT 12.07.2024 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 12.07.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest RussiaGate allegations made by officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
The Backstory began on Thursday with Rachel discussing the latest from the NATO summit with attorney and DD Geopolitics co-host John Jackman.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US decision to move cruise missiles to Germany.
The show would conclude with author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discussing NATO's allegations that China is 'emboldening' Russia in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM