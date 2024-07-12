https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/new-us-election-new-russiagate-allegations-1119345247.html

New US Election, New RussiaGate Allegations

New US Election, New RussiaGate Allegations

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest RussiaGate allegations made by officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

2024-07-12T04:10+0000

2024-07-12T04:10+0000

2024-07-12T09:47+0000

the backstory

nato

germany

fed

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0b/1119345352_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_88669dc5f0935c78ba2b241dbf451d7f.png

New U.S. Election, New RussiaGate Allegations Sputnik International On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest RussiaGate allegations made by officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

The Backstory began on Thursday with Rachel discussing the latest from the NATO summit with attorney and DD Geopolitics co-host John Jackman.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US decision to move cruise missiles to Germany.The show would conclude with author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discussing NATO's allegations that China is 'emboldening' Russia in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240711/nato-summit-trumps-vp-options-bidens-candidacy-and-gaza-1119333325.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest russiagate allegations made by officials with the office of the director of national intelligence (odni).