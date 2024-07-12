https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/russia-not-planning-to-restrict-access-to-youtube---kremlin-1119352157.html

Russia Not Planning to Restrict Access to YouTube - Kremlin

Russia Not Planning to Restrict Access to YouTube - Kremlin

YouTube has independently chosen its path in the Russian market, and Moscow regrets this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Therefore, the company chose this path itself, we can only regret in this regard, but, of course, let us just say, leaving this market, it has its own technological consequences," Peskov told reporters. Russia had no plans to restrict access to the platform, the spokesman added. Earlier in the day, Russia's telecommunications giant Rostelecom said that there were technical problems in the operation of Google-owned equipment, which may affect the download speed and playback quality of YouTube videos for subscribers of all Russian operators.

