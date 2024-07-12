https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/russia-not-planning-to-restrict-access-to-youtube---kremlin-1119352157.html
Russia Not Planning to Restrict Access to YouTube - Kremlin
Russia Not Planning to Restrict Access to YouTube - Kremlin
Sputnik International
YouTube has independently chosen its path in the Russian market, and Moscow regrets this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2024-07-12T10:56+0000
2024-07-12T10:56+0000
2024-07-12T10:56+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
russia
moscow
youtube
kremlin
rostelecom
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_076f78cc9af6f6bf41225134739b14eb.png
"Therefore, the company chose this path itself, we can only regret in this regard, but, of course, let us just say, leaving this market, it has its own technological consequences," Peskov told reporters. Russia had no plans to restrict access to the platform, the spokesman added. Earlier in the day, Russia's telecommunications giant Rostelecom said that there were technical problems in the operation of Google-owned equipment, which may affect the download speed and playback quality of YouTube videos for subscribers of all Russian operators.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_122:0:1082:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b073e9dd379d88248d3251cfef12521b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian market, access to youtube, restrict access
russian market, access to youtube, restrict access
Russia Not Planning to Restrict Access to YouTube - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - YouTube has independently chosen its path in the Russian market, and Moscow regrets this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Therefore, the company chose this path itself, we can only regret in this regard, but, of course, let us just say, leaving this market, it has its own technological consequences," Peskov told reporters.
Russia had no plans to restrict access to the platform, the spokesman added.
"No, there were no such plans. But we know from the official statements of our respective companies that we are talking about a problem with equipment that has not been updated in any way for more than two years. There can be no other explanations here," Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Russia's telecommunications giant Rostelecom said that there were technical problems in the operation of Google-owned equipment, which may affect the download speed and playback quality of YouTube videos
for subscribers of all Russian operators.