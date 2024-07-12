International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/us-is-only-former-funder-of-unrwa-that-has-not-returned---official-1119357383.html
US is Only Former Funder of UNRWA That Has Not Returned - Official
US is Only Former Funder of UNRWA That Has Not Returned - Official
Sputnik International
The United States is the only country that halted funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, that has not resumed funding.`
2024-07-12T23:19+0000
2024-07-12T23:19+0000
world
philippe lazzarini
antonio guterres
united kingdom (uk)
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
the united nations (un)
new york
us
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980536_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_28a5089f80c115314980ad6911c5c91d.jpg
"I am happy to say that, with the exception of the United States, which cannot resume before March 2025 because of legislative constraints, all the other countries are back," Lazzarini said on Friday. Lazzarini expressed hope the United Kingdom will also be back soon and he received communications confirming that. UNRWA crucially needs funding and can last until September without additional support, Lazzarini added. Multiple countries ceased funding of the UNRWA after Israel accused several of its employees of being members of terrorist groups. However, in April an independent investigation performed for the UN by a former French Prime Minister found that Israel never presented any evidence of its claims.Earlier in the day, the United Nations held a pledging conference to support the UNRWA in New York. The main speakers were the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini. The conference’s main goal was to ensure sufficient funding for UNRWA’s mission, especially as the United Nations views it as the only UN agency that effectively addresses critical issues in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/eus-borrell-condemns-israeli-strike-at-unrwa-school-in-gaza-1119303301.html
united kingdom (uk)
new york
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980536_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec7826fddb5d9750468f51f0fbbbfcfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
unrwa funding, what countries stopped funding the unrwa, terrorists in the unrwa
unrwa funding, what countries stopped funding the unrwa, terrorists in the unrwa

US is Only Former Funder of UNRWA That Has Not Returned - Official

23:19 GMT 12.07.2024
© AP Photo / John MinchilloBags of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021
Bags of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2024
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said all states that stopped funding UNRWA with the exception of the United States have resumed their financial support for the agency.
"I am happy to say that, with the exception of the United States, which cannot resume before March 2025 because of legislative constraints, all the other countries are back," Lazzarini said on Friday.
Lazzarini expressed hope the United Kingdom will also be back soon and he received communications confirming that.
UNRWA crucially needs funding and can last until September without additional support, Lazzarini added. Multiple countries ceased funding of the UNRWA after Israel accused several of its employees of being members of terrorist groups. However, in April an independent investigation performed for the UN by a former French Prime Minister found that Israel never presented any evidence of its claims.
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on a U.N.-run school–turned-shelter that killed at least 16 in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 6, 2024, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
World
EU’s Borrell Condemns Israeli Strike on UNRWA School in Gaza
9 July, 01:39 GMT
Earlier in the day, the United Nations held a pledging conference to support the UNRWA in New York.
The main speakers were the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini.
The conference’s main goal was to ensure sufficient funding for UNRWA’s mission, especially as the United Nations views it as the only UN agency that effectively addresses critical issues in the Gaza Strip.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала