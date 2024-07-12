https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/us-is-only-former-funder-of-unrwa-that-has-not-returned---official-1119357383.html

US is Only Former Funder of UNRWA That Has Not Returned - Official

US is Only Former Funder of UNRWA That Has Not Returned - Official

Sputnik International

The United States is the only country that halted funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, that has not resumed funding.`

2024-07-12T23:19+0000

2024-07-12T23:19+0000

2024-07-12T23:19+0000

world

philippe lazzarini

antonio guterres

united kingdom (uk)

united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)

the united nations (un)

new york

us

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116980536_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_28a5089f80c115314980ad6911c5c91d.jpg

"I am happy to say that, with the exception of the United States, which cannot resume before March 2025 because of legislative constraints, all the other countries are back," Lazzarini said on Friday. Lazzarini expressed hope the United Kingdom will also be back soon and he received communications confirming that. UNRWA crucially needs funding and can last until September without additional support, Lazzarini added. Multiple countries ceased funding of the UNRWA after Israel accused several of its employees of being members of terrorist groups. However, in April an independent investigation performed for the UN by a former French Prime Minister found that Israel never presented any evidence of its claims.Earlier in the day, the United Nations held a pledging conference to support the UNRWA in New York. The main speakers were the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini. The conference’s main goal was to ensure sufficient funding for UNRWA’s mission, especially as the United Nations views it as the only UN agency that effectively addresses critical issues in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/eus-borrell-condemns-israeli-strike-at-unrwa-school-in-gaza-1119303301.html

united kingdom (uk)

new york

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unrwa funding, what countries stopped funding the unrwa, terrorists in the unrwa