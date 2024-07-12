https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/us-missiles-to-germany-nato-threatens-china-biden-determined-to-stay-in-race-1119346668.html

US Missiles to Germany; NATO Threatens China; Biden Determined to Stay in Race

The US will be deploying missiles to Germany in a move that threatens to destabilize the European continent further.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss US plans to deploy missiles to Germany and the Russia/India partnership.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss NATO’s commitment to US hegemony.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss domestic politics, including Project 2025 and Joe Bidnen’s cognitive issues.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US imperialism in the Asian Pacific.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss NATO’s military aggression and the danger of nuclear war.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s claim to run the world and his upcoming press conference.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine’s quest to strike deep inside Russia and Russia’s response to US missiles in Germany.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

