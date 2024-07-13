https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/death-toll-from-israeli-strike-on-gazas-khan-younis-rises-to-90---gaza-health-ministry-1119365696.html
Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Gaza's Khan Younis Rises to 90 - Gaza Health Ministry
The death toll from the Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip's southern governorate of Khan Yunis has risen to 90 people, with 300 injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.
"The death toll in the occupation's [Israel's] horrific massacre, committed on Saturday morning against citizens and displaced persons in Al Mawasi neighborhood in Khan Younis Governorate has reached 90, half of them women and children, 300 injured, among them dozens of children and women," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier in the day, the ministry said over 70 people were killed and 289 injured by the strike in Al Mawasi area. A representative of the Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that it had stricken an area in the southern Gaza Strip, targeting chief of Hamas's military wing Mohammed Deif and the commander of one of Hamas' units, Rafia Salam. Al Arabiya news channel reported, citing a source, that Salam was killed in the strike.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip's southern governorate of Khan Younis has risen to 90 people, with 300 injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.
"The death toll in the occupation's [Israel's] horrific massacre, committed on Saturday morning against citizens and displaced persons in Al Mawasi neighborhood in Khan Younis Governorate has reached 90, half of them women and children, 300 injured, among them dozens of children and women," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the ministry said over 70 people were killed and 289 injured by the strike in Al Mawasi area. A representative of the Israel Defense Forces told Sputnik that it had stricken an area in the southern Gaza Strip, targeting chief of Hamas's military wing Mohammed Deif and the commander of one of Hamas' units, Rafia Salam. Al Arabiya news channel reported, citing a source, that Salam was killed in the strike.