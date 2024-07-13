https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/israeli-strike-in-khan-younis-kills-over-70-as-high-ranking-hamas-officials-reportedly-targeted-1119362385.html

Israeli Strike in Khan Younis Kills Over 70 as High-Ranking Hamas Officials Reportedly Targeted

The Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza looked to eliminate Mohammed Deif, the head of the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

An Israeli strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza has killed 70, with nearly 290 people injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The statement notes that many of the injured have sustained serious wounds.The strike occurred in the Al-Mawasi area of the province.The bombing reportedly targeted the head of Hamas' military wing Muhammad Deif, local news outlet Yedioth Ahronoth has reported. Another target of the strike was the Hamas brigade commander in Khan Younis.However, it is currently unclear whether Deif was taken out by the strike, Israel's Army Radio reported on Saturday. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant is assessing the operational situation with Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of Israel's General Security Service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar. According to reports, Israeli military intelligence believes Deif was likely severely injured, while confirming his elimination will take time, the publication noted. Israeli security forces are also confident that there were no Israeli hostages near the senior Hamas members at the time of the strike.Meanwhile, another news outlet Al Arabiya has cited sources as saying that Rafiah Salama, a commander of one of the Hamas units, was killed in the strike.

