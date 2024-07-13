https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/hamas-denies-israel-killed-military-chiefs-in-khan-younis-strike-1119363152.html

Hamas Denies Israel Killed Military Chiefs in Khan Younis Strike

Hamas Denies Israel Killed Military Chiefs in Khan Younis Strike

Sputnik International

Israel's deadly attack on the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior Hamas military figures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representative told Sputnik.

2024-07-13T12:14+0000

2024-07-13T12:14+0000

2024-07-13T12:14+0000

world

israel

middle east

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118762719_0:187:3072:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_520cecd4c5e8344f865ef975459d1d6c.jpg

Israel's deadly attack on the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior Hamas military figures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representative told Sputnik.Earlier, Al Arabiya news channel reported, citing a source, that Hamas commander Rafia Salam was killed in the strike. "The Israeli air force has carried out a high-precision strike on the location where Mohammed Deif and Rafia Salam were located after receiving verified intelligence," the representative said. Hamas, however, called the IDF's statements false and condemned the strike. "The occupation's [Israel's] claims about striking the leaders are false. This is not the first time when the occupation claims to strike Palestinian leaders and then it turns out to be a lie," Hamas said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/israeli-strike-in-khan-younis-kills-over-70-as-high-ranking-hamas-officials-reportedly-targeted-1119362385.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel's deadly attack on the gaza strip's khan yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior hamas military figures, the israel defense forces (idf) representative told sputnik.