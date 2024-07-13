International
Hamas Denies Israel Killed Military Chiefs in Khan Younis Strike
Hamas Denies Israel Killed Military Chiefs in Khan Younis Strike
Israel's deadly attack on the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior Hamas military figures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representative told Sputnik.
Earlier, Al Arabiya news channel reported, citing a source, that Hamas commander Rafia Salam was killed in the strike. "The Israeli air force has carried out a high-precision strike on the location where Mohammed Deif and Rafia Salam were located after receiving verified intelligence," the representative said. Hamas, however, called the IDF's statements false and condemned the strike. "The occupation's [Israel's] claims about striking the leaders are false. This is not the first time when the occupation claims to strike Palestinian leaders and then it turns out to be a lie," Hamas said in a statement.
israel's deadly attack on the gaza strip's khan yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior hamas military figures, the israel defense forces (idf) representative told sputnik.
israel's deadly attack on the gaza strip's khan yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior hamas military figures, the israel defense forces (idf) representative told sputnik.

Palestinians sit by the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The strike killed dozens of people
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Israel's Army Radio said that the Israeli air force mounted a strike on Al Mawasi area near Khan Yunis, targeting chief of Hamas's military wing Mohammed Deif and commander of one of Hamas' units Rafia Salam.
Israel's deadly attack on the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis was a precision strike based on verified intelligence data and targeting senior Hamas military figures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representative told Sputnik.
Earlier, Al Arabiya news channel reported, citing a source, that Hamas commander Rafia Salam was killed in the strike.
"The Israeli air force has carried out a high-precision strike on the location where Mohammed Deif and Rafia Salam were located after receiving verified intelligence," the representative said.
Hamas, however, called the IDF's statements false and condemned the strike.
"The occupation's [Israel's] claims about striking the leaders are false. This is not the first time when the occupation claims to strike Palestinian leaders and then it turns out to be a lie," Hamas said in a statement.
