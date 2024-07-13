https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/israeli-newspaper-says-country-is-collapsing-as-46000-businesses-shutter-1119357894.html

Israeli Newspaper Says Country is ‘Collapsing’ as 46,000 Businesses Shutter

Israeli Newspaper Says Country is ‘Collapsing’ as 46,000 Businesses Shutter

Sputnik International

Roughly 46,000 Israeli businesses shut down since October 2023, according to the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, which described the country as "collapsing."

2024-07-13T02:09+0000

2024-07-13T02:09+0000

2024-07-13T02:09+0000

world

palestinians

israel

ansar allah

houthi

hezbollah

lebanon

palestine

middle east

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15976/30/159763034_0:140:3059:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_b4007a2ffc2de153fb6a5d35a3935832.jpg

Roughly 46,000 Israeli businesses have shut down since October 7, according to the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv.The Israeli economy has been declining rapidly since it launched its campaign in Gaza,particularly after the Yemen Ansar Allah movement (aka Houthi) and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon have been taking action in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.The Houthis have blockaded the Red Sea from ships it says are connected with Israel or the United States. Because of their actions, the southern port of Eilat –the country's busiest port before the war– has been virtually shut down since October 2023. Exacerbating the situation further, foreign tourism has also collapsed during the war, and as of December, nearly half a million Israelis have left the country and that was before tensions inflamed significantly between Iran and Israel.Meanwhile, the Ansar Allah movement has been attacking Israel’s north, forcing tens of thousands of Israelis to evacuate the area, virtually wiping out businesses in the area. However, businesses around all of Israel are struggling, the paper said, with construction and ancillary industries being hurt the most but it noted that nearly every industry is being affected.Yoel Amir the CEO of Coface Bdi, a services and credit risk management firm, told the paper that they estimate 60,000 Israeli businesses could shut down by the end of the year.In December, South Africa brought a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide. Since then, a dozen countries have joined it and many more have publicly welcomed the case.More than 38,300 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and another nearly 88,300 have been seriously injured in Gaza since Israel began its campaign, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. That number is largely assumed to be a massive undercount because of a lack of health services and thousands who remain missing are presumed to be buried under the rubble. A recent study by the British medical journal The Lancet estimates that more than 186,000 Palestinians have likely died as either a direct or indirect result of the Israeli campaign.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/israels-strike-on-school-in-gaza-attempt-to-sabotage-ceasefire-talks-turkiye-says-1119321799.html

israel

lebanon

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

israeli economy, issues inside israel, discontent is israel, businesses shutting in israel