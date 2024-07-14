https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/biden-to-address-the-nation-after-trump-assassination-attempt---white-house-1119373575.html

The White House announced that President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday afternoon following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks. These remarks in the Roosevelt Room will be covered by the in-house pool," the White House said in a statement.Biden is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (17:30 GMT), according to the White House.President Joe Biden is receiving an updated briefing from his national security team following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the White House said.US homeland security and law enforcement officials participating in the meeting include US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, among others. On Saturday evening, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The shooter killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

