Biden to Address the Nation After Trump Assassination Attempt - White House

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The White House announced that President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday afternoon following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks. These remarks in the Roosevelt Room will be covered by the in-house pool," the White House said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (17:30 GMT), according to the White House.

President Joe Biden is receiving an updated briefing from his national security team following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the White House said.

"The President and the Vice President are receiving an updated briefing in the White House Situation Room," the White House said in a press release.

US homeland security and law enforcement officials participating in the meeting include US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, among others.

On Saturday evening, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The shooter killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The White House announced that President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday afternoon following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks. These remarks in the Roosevelt Room will be covered by the in-house pool," the White House said in a statement.
Biden is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (17:30 GMT), according to the White House.
President Joe Biden is receiving an updated briefing from his national security team following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the White House said.
"The President and the Vice President are receiving an updated briefing in the White House Situation Room," the White House said in a press release.
US homeland security and law enforcement officials participating in the meeting include US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, among others.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
World
European Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt
14:20 GMT
On Saturday evening, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized. The shooter killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.
