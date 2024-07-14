https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/european-leaders-react-to-trump-assassination-attempt-1119372838.html

European Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Leaders and senior officials of European countries responded on Sunday to the failed assassination of former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump, slamming the attack and wishing him speedy recovery.

On Saturday evening, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his ear and was hospitalized. The shooter killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini also said in a post on social media that he was "deeply concerned about the sprouting of violence in politics around the world." Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on social media that "Sweden stands behind the United States and wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery." Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on X that he strongly condemned "this and any act of political violence." Estonian President Alar Karis said on social media that he was "deeply disturbed by the attack." Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the attack was an expression of "the madness of hatred that is spreading everywhere in the world," adding that he hoped it would stop and wished Trump a recovery. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that it was a relief that Trump's injuries appeared to be minor after an attack, wishing him a quick recovery. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was quoted as saying by her office on X that she was "horrified to hear the news," adding that "such political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our societies."

