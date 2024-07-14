https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/european-leaders-react-to-trump-assassination-attempt-1119372838.html
European Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt
European Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
Leaders and senior officials of European countries responded on Sunday to the failed assassination of former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump, slamming the attack and wishing him speedy recovery.
2024-07-14T14:20+0000
2024-07-14T14:20+0000
2024-07-14T14:20+0000
world
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
robert fico
us secret service
aleksandar vucic
annalena baerbock
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119366520_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2427ce49505a21cca44e30c95a6f7250.jpg
On Saturday evening, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his ear and was hospitalized. The shooter killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini also said in a post on social media that he was "deeply concerned about the sprouting of violence in politics around the world." Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on social media that "Sweden stands behind the United States and wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery." Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on X that he strongly condemned "this and any act of political violence." Estonian President Alar Karis said on social media that he was "deeply disturbed by the attack." Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the attack was an expression of "the madness of hatred that is spreading everywhere in the world," adding that he hoped it would stop and wished Trump a recovery. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that it was a relief that Trump's injuries appeared to be minor after an attack, wishing him a quick recovery. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was quoted as saying by her office on X that she was "horrified to hear the news," adding that "such political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our societies."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/orban-expresses-support-for-trump-following-shooting-incident-at-campaign-rally-1119369183.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/musk-endorses-trump-slams-lack-of-secret-service-protection-at-rally-1119367894.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0d/1119366520_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83f6104f3bb5c6082df68e30e68e6525.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump assassination attempt, trump assassination plot, trump firearms, trump gunshot, trump wound, trump ear
donald trump assassination attempt, trump assassination plot, trump firearms, trump gunshot, trump wound, trump ear
European Leaders React to Trump Assassination Attempt
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders and senior officials of European countries responded on Sunday to the failed assassination of former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump, slamming the attack and wishing him speedy recovery.
On Saturday evening, shots were fired during Trump's campaign event
in Pennsylvania. The ex-president sustained a gun wound to his ear and was hospitalized. The shooter killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.
"It's a copycat scenario. Trump's political opponents try to shut him down, and when they fail, they only incite the public until some poor guy takes up arms," Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who himself was a victim of an assassination attempt in May, wrote on X.
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini also said in a post on social media that he was "deeply concerned about the sprouting of violence in politics around the world."
"The assassination attempt on President Donald Trump is a shocking moment not just for America but for the whole free and democratic world," Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on X.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on social media that "Sweden stands behind the United States and wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery."
"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Violence is never an acceptable means in politics — no matter what," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on social media.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on X that he strongly condemned "this and any act of political violence."
Estonian President Alar Karis said on social media that he was "deeply disturbed by the attack."
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the attack was an expression of "the madness of hatred that is spreading everywhere in the world," adding that he hoped it would stop and wished Trump a recovery.
"Shocked and saddened by the horrific attack at former President Trump’s rally in Butler PA. My thoughts are with former US President Donald Trump, his family and the families of the killed and wounded," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on X.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on social media that it was a relief that Trump's injuries appeared to be minor after an attack, wishing him a quick recovery.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was quoted as saying by her office on X that she was "horrified to hear the news," adding that "such political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our societies."