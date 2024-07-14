International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/hamas-denies-unilaterally-withdrawing-from-gaza-ceasefire-talks---political-bureau-member-1119373055.html
Hamas Denies Unilaterally Withdrawing From Gaza Ceasefire Talks - Political Bureau Member
Hamas Denies Unilaterally Withdrawing From Gaza Ceasefire Talks - Political Bureau Member
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas rejects the reports alleging that it had decided to stop ceasefire talks following Israel's deadly attack in the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis, member of Hamas's political bureau Izzat al-Risheq said on Sunday.
2024-07-14T14:27+0000
2024-07-14T14:27+0000
world
middle east
gaza strip
israel
hamas
gaza violence
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116634274_0:204:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3f5f761f570a4873e561a398d02afe7c.jpg
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said that Israel and Hamas agreed to a framework on a Gaza ceasefire. On Saturday, Israel carried out airstrikes on Khan Yunis's Al Mawasi district, which, according to the Gaza health ministry, killed 70 and injured almost 290 people. Several media outlets reported that ceasefire talks at Hamas's initiative. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,584 since last October, while over 88,800 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116634274_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea1cac753d96f917c8c7d6f223479d3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza violence, mideast crisis, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, gaza genocide, gaza crisis, palestine-israel conflict
gaza violence, mideast crisis, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, gaza genocide, gaza crisis, palestine-israel conflict

Hamas Denies Unilaterally Withdrawing From Gaza Ceasefire Talks - Political Bureau Member

14:27 GMT 14.07.2024
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyA Palestinian flag is removed from a building by Israeli authorities after being put up by an advocacy group that promotes coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, June 1, 2022
A Palestinian flag is removed from a building by Israeli authorities after being put up by an advocacy group that promotes coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas rejects the reports alleging that it had decided to stop ceasefire talks following Israel's deadly attack in the Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis, member of Hamas's political bureau Izzat al-Risheq said on Sunday.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said that Israel and Hamas agreed to a framework on a Gaza ceasefire. On Saturday, Israel carried out airstrikes on Khan Yunis's Al Mawasi district, which, according to the Gaza health ministry, killed 70 and injured almost 290 people. Several media outlets reported that ceasefire talks at Hamas's initiative.
"What Agence France-Presse and some other media outlets published about the Hamas movement's decision to stop talks in response to the mass killing in Al Mawasi to the west of Khan Yunis, is not true," al-Risheq said in a statement.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,584 since last October, while over 88,800 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала