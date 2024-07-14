https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/nato-summit-results-are-threatening-for-russia---kremlin-1119369891.html

NATO Summit Results Are 'Threatening' for Russia - Kremlin

NATO Summit Results Are 'Threatening' for Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The results of the NATO summit are "threatening" for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

2024-07-14T10:46+0000

2024-07-14T10:46+0000

2024-07-14T10:46+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

nato expansion

nato

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg

Moscow has deemed the conclusions of the recent NATO Summit in Washington, DC, as taking aim at the Russian Federation.He went on to comment that the alliance demonstrates a determination to remain Russia’s enemy, especially regarding its principal security concerns.By saying that Ukraine would eventually be accepted as a member, NATO essentially says that it "would never be considerate of Moscow’s main concern," the spokesman said.However, the special military operation will continue, the Kremlin spokesman added.Russia and US in Deep Confrontation The Kremlin also commented on the state of US-Russian relations, stating that there are no conditions for the normalization of bilateral relations yet.However, there remain opportunities for Russia and the US to find common ground, the spokesman said.Meanwhile, countries grow reluctant to choose between the West and Russia and are open to mutually beneficial contacts with everyone, he added.At the same time, the collective West has not isolated itself from the countries of the Global South and continues to exert "absolutely unprecedented pressure" on them, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/nato-in-state-of-hysteria-as-alliance-faces-russia-china-trump-reelection---experts-1119357524.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, nato expansion, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, nato confrontation, ukraine clash, ukraine nato