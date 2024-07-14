NATO Summit Results Are 'Threatening' for Russia - Kremlin
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the summit, potential negotiations in Ukraine, and the state of US-Russian relations.
Moscow has deemed the conclusions of the recent NATO Summit in Washington, DC, as taking aim at the Russian Federation.
Speaking to journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that they are "threatening for us."
He went on to comment that the alliance demonstrates a determination to remain Russia’s enemy, especially regarding its principal security concerns.
"The alliance is not apt to be flexible regarding our main concern over Ukraine’s membership in NATO," Peskov added.
By saying that Ukraine would eventually be accepted as a member, NATO essentially says that it "would never be considerate of Moscow’s main concern," the spokesman said.
However, the special military operation will continue, the Kremlin spokesman added.
"There are no prerequisites for the negotiations yet. We need to work and achieve the goals set by our president," Peskov stressed.
Russia and US in Deep Confrontation
The Kremlin also commented on the state of US-Russian relations, stating that there are no conditions for the normalization of bilateral relations yet.
"We currently are in a state of deep, sharp confrontation. We cannot see any prerequisites for exiting this spiral, this nosedive. But someday the time will come," Peskov told media.
However, there remain opportunities for Russia and the US to find common ground, the spokesman said.
"Work is currently carried out mainly by the military and military diplomats," Peskov said.
Meanwhile, countries grow reluctant to choose between the West and Russia and are open to mutually beneficial contacts with everyone, he added.
"More and more countries say, 'We do not want to choose, we want to have an equally close or equidistant relationship with you [the US] and the Russians.' The most important thing is that they [the relations] should be mutually respectful and mutually beneficial," Peskov said.
At the same time, the collective West has not isolated itself from the countries of the Global South and continues to exert "absolutely unprecedented pressure" on them, he added.