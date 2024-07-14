https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/orban-expresses-support-for-trump-following-shooting-incident-at-campaign-rally-1119369183.html

Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed on Sunday his support for US presidential hopeful Donald Trump following shooting at the latter’s campaign rally.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.On Saturday evening, a man shot Trump in his right ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The shooter also killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him.

