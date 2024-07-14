International
Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Injured
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/orban-expresses-support-for-trump-following-shooting-incident-at-campaign-rally-1119369183.html
Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally
Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed on Sunday his support for US presidential hopeful Donald Trump following shooting at the latter’s campaign rally.
2024-07-14T07:22+0000
2024-07-14T07:22+0000
world
viktor orban
donald trump
us secret service
2024 us presidential election
donald john trump jr.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d740c8debc088731d91b214dfe251045.jpg
The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.On Saturday evening, a man shot Trump in his right ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The shooter also killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/gunfire-erupts-at-trumps-speech-in-pennsylvania-his-ear-bleeding-1119366677.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0462271091b172f7d04ca9f2bba6f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump assassination attempt, trum shot, trump gunshot, attempt on trump, orban trump
trump assassination attempt, trum shot, trump gunshot, attempt on trump, orban trump

Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally

07:22 GMT 14.07.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to take part in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to take part in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed on Sunday his support for US presidential hopeful Donald Trump following shooting at the latter’s campaign rally.
The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.
"My thoughts and prayers are with President [Donald Trump] in these dark hours," Orban wrote on X.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2024
Americas
Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Injured
Yesterday, 23:07 GMT
On Saturday evening, a man shot Trump in his right ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The shooter also killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала