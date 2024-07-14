https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/orban-expresses-support-for-trump-following-shooting-incident-at-campaign-rally-1119369183.html
Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally
Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed on Sunday his support for US presidential hopeful Donald Trump following shooting at the latter’s campaign rally.
2024-07-14T07:22+0000
2024-07-14T07:22+0000
2024-07-14T07:22+0000
world
viktor orban
donald trump
us secret service
2024 us presidential election
donald john trump jr.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d740c8debc088731d91b214dfe251045.jpg
The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.On Saturday evening, a man shot Trump in his right ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The shooter also killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/gunfire-erupts-at-trumps-speech-in-pennsylvania-his-ear-bleeding-1119366677.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0462271091b172f7d04ca9f2bba6f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump assassination attempt, trum shot, trump gunshot, attempt on trump, orban trump
trump assassination attempt, trum shot, trump gunshot, attempt on trump, orban trump
Orban Expresses Support for Trump Following Shooting Incident at Campaign Rally
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed on Sunday his support for US presidential hopeful Donald Trump following shooting at the latter’s campaign rally.
The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.
"My thoughts and prayers are with President [Donald Trump] in these dark hours," Orban wrote on X.
On Saturday evening, a man shot Trump in his right ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The shooter also killed an audience member and critically injured two others in the crowd before the US Secret Service neutralized him.