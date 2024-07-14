https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/us-saw-growing-polarization-over-the-years-prior-to-trump-shooting---expert-1119369310.html

US Saw Growing Polarization Over the Years Prior to Trump Shooting - Expert

The United States has experienced an increasing polarization over the years right up to the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and political consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, wounding his right ear, killing one audience member and critically injuring two others. The US Secret Service killed the shooter. Pennsylvania state police during a press conference described the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump as a lone wolf attack but they are looking for other potential suspects.The expert also suggested that there was a security failure that allowed the gunman to get so close.

