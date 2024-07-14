International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/us-saw-growing-polarization-over-the-years-prior-to-trump-shooting---expert-1119369310.html
US Saw Growing Polarization Over the Years Prior to Trump Shooting - Expert
US Saw Growing Polarization Over the Years Prior to Trump Shooting - Expert
Sputnik International
The United States has experienced an increasing polarization over the years right up to the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and political consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
2024-07-14T07:56+0000
2024-07-14T07:56+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
us secret service
earl rasmussen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118506345_0:0:3202:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b1aa9609b667af6c4536724d225674.jpg
On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, wounding his right ear, killing one audience member and critically injuring two others. The US Secret Service killed the shooter. Pennsylvania state police during a press conference described the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump as a lone wolf attack but they are looking for other potential suspects.The expert also suggested that there was a security failure that allowed the gunman to get so close.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/gunfire-erupts-at-trumps-speech-in-pennsylvania-his-ear-bleeding-1119366677.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118506345_325:0:3056:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9855c47d104dd43f89a1a498a747c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump assassination attempt, trump gunfire, trump elections, trump rally, us divisions society
trump assassination attempt, trump gunfire, trump elections, trump rally, us divisions society

US Saw Growing Polarization Over the Years Prior to Trump Shooting - Expert

07:56 GMT 14.07.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSupporters of US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results
Supporters of US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has experienced an increasing polarization over the years right up to the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and political consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, wounding his right ear, killing one audience member and critically injuring two others. The US Secret Service killed the shooter. Pennsylvania state police during a press conference described the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump as a lone wolf attack but they are looking for other potential suspects.
"We have seen over the years the growing divisiveness within the country. Just this past week, I saw visceral comments that most likely stoke even more divisiveness," Rasmussen said, adding that such behavior and targeted actions have no place in the US and that " both political parties need to tone down the rhetoric and manage their base."
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2024
Americas
Gunfire Erupts at Trump's Speech in Pennsylvania, Former President Injured
Yesterday, 23:07 GMT
The expert also suggested that there was a security failure that allowed the gunman to get so close.
"I understand he was on a building which was outside the security zone. However, it was only maybe 150 yards away. Those buildings should have been thoroughly scrubbed and if not guarded by security/secret service they should have had continual observation on them. Moreover, the counter snipers appeared slow to react. In general while the personal security around Trump was good, there was an obvious lap in the supporting security," Rasmussen said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала