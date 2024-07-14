US Saw Growing Polarization Over the Years Prior to Trump Shooting - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has experienced an increasing polarization over the years right up to the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and political consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, wounding his right ear, killing one audience member and critically injuring two others. The US Secret Service killed the shooter. Pennsylvania state police during a press conference described the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump as a lone wolf attack but they are looking for other potential suspects.
"We have seen over the years the growing divisiveness within the country. Just this past week, I saw visceral comments that most likely stoke even more divisiveness," Rasmussen said, adding that such behavior and targeted actions have no place in the US and that " both political parties need to tone down the rhetoric and manage their base."
The expert also suggested that there was a security failure that allowed the gunman to get so close.
"I understand he was on a building which was outside the security zone. However, it was only maybe 150 yards away. Those buildings should have been thoroughly scrubbed and if not guarded by security/secret service they should have had continual observation on them. Moreover, the counter snipers appeared slow to react. In general while the personal security around Trump was good, there was an obvious lap in the supporting security," Rasmussen said.