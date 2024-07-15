https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/did-american-liberals-and-lefties-invite-trumps-wannabe-assassin-1119378297.html

Did American Liberals and Lefties Invite Trump's Wannabe Assassin?

For years, the US press, politicians and celebrities have smeared Donald Trump for non-existing "collusion" with Russia, claimed that he would "kill democracy" in the US, and compared stopping Trump to stopping Hitler.

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has evoked memories of inflammatory rhetoric on the part of his political opponents, liberal donors, celebrities and the media over past years.

